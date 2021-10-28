Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,011 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

