$138.35 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post sales of $138.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $152.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $142.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $517.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $546.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $563.05 million, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $858.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

