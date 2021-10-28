Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 438.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,098 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 85,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

