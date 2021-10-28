Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.49

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.49 and traded as low as $79.90. Moog shares last traded at $79.90, with a volume of 223 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $707.35 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Moog Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

