McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $226.70

Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.70 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.81). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81), with a volume of 111,572 shares.

The company has a market cap of £199.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.70.

In other news, insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

