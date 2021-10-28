Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.66 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post sales of $26.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.72 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $105.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of VERO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. 107,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,054. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

