Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.83

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and traded as high as $33.83. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

