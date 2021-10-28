Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.750-$19.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Meritage Homes also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.75-19.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,917. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.