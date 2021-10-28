The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading 9.1% Higher

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.46. 85,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,767,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $184,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

