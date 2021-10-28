Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share.

FBC stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.43. 9,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,631. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

