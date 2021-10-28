CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

CNO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 10,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,479. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

