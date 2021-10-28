The Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. The Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,016 shares of company stock worth $98,952,602 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.