Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 418.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 132.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,750,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.17.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $330.94 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.