Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maison Luxe stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,338. Maison Luxe has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Maison Luxe
