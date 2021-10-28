Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maison Luxe stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,338. Maison Luxe has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.