Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,790.00

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,790 ($36.45) and last traded at GBX 2,675 ($34.95), with a volume of 31326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,690 ($35.15).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,465.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,301.46. The firm has a market cap of £432.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($35.48), for a total transaction of £40,740 ($53,227.07). In the last three months, insiders sold 4,570 shares of company stock valued at $505,768,885.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

