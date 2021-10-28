PlatON Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $156.66 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00208760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00099116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,588,136 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

