Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MONDY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,050. Mondi has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Mondi alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.