Achain Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $1.92 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.79 or 0.00323600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00208760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00099116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

