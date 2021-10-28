Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

