Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after buying an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of IAA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after buying an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after buying an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.