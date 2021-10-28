Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 175.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

LYV opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $102.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

