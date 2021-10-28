Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST opened at $54.77 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.