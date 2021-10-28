Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.18% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $285.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

