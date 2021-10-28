Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

