Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Moringa Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $724,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MACA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

