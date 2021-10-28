Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $77,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

