25,693 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

K stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

