Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 6,710 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.