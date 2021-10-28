Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth about $4,875,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $3,900,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,438,000.

NASDAQ:COLI opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

