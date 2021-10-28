Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $376,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.