First Trust Advisors LP Sells 38,059 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,059 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $120,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

NYSE:CRL opened at $430.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.55. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.