FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,960,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,664,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.41. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total transaction of $20,214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,616 shares of company stock valued at $166,864,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.79.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

