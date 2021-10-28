Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 188.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.50. 37,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

