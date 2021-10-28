SG3 Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

SG3 Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.19. 9,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.97.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

