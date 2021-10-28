Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. Columbia Financial updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,535. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

