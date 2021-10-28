Islet Management LP Makes New $31.89 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,158,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,888,000. Clarivate makes up about 0.9% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,734,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,093,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 84,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,225. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.