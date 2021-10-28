Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP owned 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $29,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,466. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.