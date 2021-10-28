Islet Management LP Sells 62,300 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Islet Management LP decreased its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned about 0.72% of Yelp worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 9,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.