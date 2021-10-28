Islet Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Islet Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.01 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.07.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $418,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,785.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,229,471. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

