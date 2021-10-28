1,000,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Purchased by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $23,816,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $14,235,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $13,688,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $3,235,000.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLTU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 1,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.