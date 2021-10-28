Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $142.00. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.
NYSE:YUM traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,855. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64.
In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $3,550,279 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
