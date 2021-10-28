Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $142.00. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,855. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $3,550,279 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.