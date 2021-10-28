Islet Management LP Takes $14.53 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.12% of Penn National Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 69,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,820. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

