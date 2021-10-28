Islet Management LP Makes New Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 370,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

