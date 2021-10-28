Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $177.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 309,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,733,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,225 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $205.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

