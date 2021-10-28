Reviewing M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for M&T Bank and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 6 6 0 2.50 Southern States Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

M&T Bank presently has a consensus target price of $165.57, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 28.58% 11.70% 1.22% Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&T Bank and Southern States Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.28 billion 3.03 $1.35 billion $10.02 14.76 Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Southern States Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centres and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment comprises of residential mortgage loans and sells substantial

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

