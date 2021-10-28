Guggenheim Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $270.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.66.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.22. 51,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.67. The company has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

