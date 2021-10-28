Humanscape (HUM) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $154.38 million and $94.99 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00208760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00099116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

