eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down to $77.66

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.66, but opened at $73.30. eBay shares last traded at $72.73, with a volume of 149,316 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,481,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

