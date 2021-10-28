M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,405 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises 48.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $19,514,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $150.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.15.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

