Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCAD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCAD stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.99.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

